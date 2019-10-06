|
|
LeslieAynn Catherine Miller
Poughkeepsie - LeslieAynn Catherine Miller, 54, a lifelong resident of the Town of Poughkeepsie, entered into God's Kingdom on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Born May 20, 1965 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of Donald G. and Dolores K. Stockmar Miller. Her father survives in Poughkeepsie, and her mother predeceased her in 2002.
LeslieAynn attended Dutchess Community College, where she studied History and Art.
In the 1991 Spring semester, she was awarded an Academic Citation for her accomplishments.
She was a Sales Operations Assistant Manager, working for twenty years at the Franklin. D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park, retiring in 2018.
In Washington, DC in 2001, Leslieaynn and her fellow employees were the recipients of the National Archives & Records Administrations' Special Achievement Award for Outstanding Customer Service .
LeslieAynn enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her niece and nephew. She also liked to dine out, and visit the Saratoga Race Course . LeslieAynn will be remembered for her exceptional selflessness in both personal and professional relationships, and will be missed dearly.
Along with her father, she is survived by her sister, Lisa J. Miller of the Town of Poughkeepsie; niece, Brittany Palmatier, and husband, Keith, of Hudson; nephew, Alejandro Miller-Santos, of Los Angeles, CA; an aunt; and many cousins.
In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her sister, Alison A'brial in 2014.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 PM, Thursday, October 10th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Friday, October 11th at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 55 Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie. Rev. Jeffrey Koenig will officiate.
Burial will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 6, 2019