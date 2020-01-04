|
Lewis D. Lipschutz
Poughkeepsie - Lewis D. Lipschutz, 98, died at home on December 17, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, he grew up in Rockaway LI.
Lewis graduated from MIT, in Cambridge MA, where he met Ilse Hempel, his wife of 68 years.
He will be remembered for his long career as a mechanical engineer at IBM, his participation in the Vassar College community where Ilse was a professor, and for his many life-long
friendships.
He will be greatly missed by his extended family and four children, Elizabeth, Marion, Marc and Margaret.
We want to thank our adopted sister and her family for sharing our love for Papa, and keeping his stories and memories alive.
A memorial gathering will be held this summer.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9, 2020