Lila Matlin
Poughkeepsie, NY - MATLIN, LILA died peacefully at her home in Poughkeepsie, NY on March 1, 2020 after a brief illness. Lila was born in Brooklyn in 1923 to Celia and Morris Levine. She was a graduate of James Madison High School, Pratt Institute and Columbia Teachers College. As a registered dietitian, at age 24, she became the director of the Borden Company test kitchens in Manhattan. In 1946 she married Dr. Melvin Matlin (1922-1978), the love of her life. In 1951, they moved to Poughkeepsie where they became active members of the community.
Lila was a member of Vassar Temple in Poughkeepsie for over 65 years. She was a past president of the Temple Sisterhood and very involved in Temple affairs. She was a long-term member of the Duchess County Board of Health, and a volunteer at FDR Presidential Library. For years, she organized educational trips for the Marist College Center for Lifetime Study and regularly took adult education courses as a CLS member.
Lila is survived by her adoring daughters, Barbara Aronson (Alan), Elizabeth Schwartz (Wallace), and Susan Piccone (Scott); her beloved grandchildren, Michael (Abra) Goldemberg, Barry Goldemberg (Beth Payton), Samuel Schwartz (Anne Ferrara), Andrew Schwartz, Jennifer Piccone and Matthew Piccone; her beloved great grandsons, Judah and Caleb Goldemberg; and by her brother, Julius Levine.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4th at 12:30 PM at Vassar Temple, 140 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY, followed by burial at the Vassar Temple cemetery. Shiva will be observed at Lila's home, 45 Barnard Avenue, Poughkeepsie on March 4th 6.30 PM-9 PM and on Thursday, March 5th 2-9 PM. [Shiva will continue at the home of Barbara and Alan Aronson, 31 High Ridge Road, Ossining, NY on Friday, March 6th 1-4 PM and Sunday March 8th 1-4 PM, 6:30-9 PM.]
In lieu of sending flowers, please make donations in Lila's memory to Vassar Temple (https://vassartemple.org/donateonline) or to Hudson Valley Hospice (https://www.hvhospice.org/donate-now/#Donate). . If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020