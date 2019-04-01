Services
Keyser Funeral Service Inc
326 Albany Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-1473
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Redeemed Christian Fellowship
100 Cannon St
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Lillian Bennett Obituary
Lillian Bennett

Kingston - Lillian Bennett, 60, long time resident of Kingston, NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1958 in St. Catherine, Jamaica to the late George and Consette Edwards.

Lillian worked for the Anderson School in Staatsburg, NY.

She enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Laten Bennett, her four children Maurice Bennett, Wosene Bennett, TracyAnn Bennett, Pamela Rose, step daughter Annette Creary, 11 Grandchildren, 3 sisters, 4 brothers and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service in Kingston, NY. Viewing will be held from 4-6pm on Sunday April 7, 2019 at Redeemed Christian Fellowship, 100 Cannon St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. A morning viewing will be held from 8 am on Monday April 8 with the funeral service commencing at 10 am and burial following the service at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.

A tribute for Lillian may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
