1/
Lillian R. Rozelle
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian R. Rozelle

DOVER PLAINS, NY - Lillian R. Rozelle, 90, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Mrs. Rozelle was a branch manager and assistant treasurer at the Pawling Savings Bank for 13 years retiring in 1992.

Born on August 18, 1930 in Wingdale, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Annie (Tracey) Dingee. Mrs. Rozelle was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1948 and later the Krissler Business School. On November 8, 1952 in Dover Plains, NY, she married Warren E. Rozelle who predeceased her on February 8, 2006.

Mrs. Rozelle is survived by three daughters, Wanda Rozelle of Wassaic, NY, Wendy (Robert) Bresson of New Milford, CT, and Holly (James) Maino of Chester Springs, PA and a son, Warren E. Rozelle, Jr. (Marie), of Dover Plains and four grandchildren, Danielle and Meghan Bresson and Gregory and Jonathan Maino and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by seven brothers, John, Albert, Morris, Mortimer, Martin, David and Joseph Dingee and three sisters, Helen Dingee, Hazel Barra and Marion Bennett.

Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center of Compassion, P.O. Box 665, Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hufcut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hufcut Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hufcut Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved