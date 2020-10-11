Lillian R. Rozelle
DOVER PLAINS, NY - Lillian R. Rozelle, 90, a lifelong resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Mrs. Rozelle was a branch manager and assistant treasurer at the Pawling Savings Bank for 13 years retiring in 1992.
Born on August 18, 1930 in Wingdale, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Annie (Tracey) Dingee. Mrs. Rozelle was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1948 and later the Krissler Business School. On November 8, 1952 in Dover Plains, NY, she married Warren E. Rozelle who predeceased her on February 8, 2006.
Mrs. Rozelle is survived by three daughters, Wanda Rozelle of Wassaic, NY, Wendy (Robert) Bresson of New Milford, CT, and Holly (James) Maino of Chester Springs, PA and a son, Warren E. Rozelle, Jr. (Marie), of Dover Plains and four grandchildren, Danielle and Meghan Bresson and Gregory and Jonathan Maino and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by seven brothers, John, Albert, Morris, Mortimer, Martin, David and Joseph Dingee and three sisters, Helen Dingee, Hazel Barra and Marion Bennett.
Calling hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains. Memorial contributions may be made to the Center of Compassion, P.O. Box 665, Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com