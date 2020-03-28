|
|
Lillian S. Maserjian
Poughkeepsie - Lillian S. Maserjian of the Town of Poughkeepsie and Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 26, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born Lillian Sulahian in 1934 and raised in Queens, New York, she married Amedee Maserjian in 1956 in NYC, and then relocated to Poughkeepsie. Lil, Lily or Diamond Lil, as she was called, was a lively person, with a light-up-the-room smile. A homemaker, family was very important to her; she was a loving and supportive mother who with Amedee raised five children. Lil was also active in her community and enjoyed many hobbies and activities. Her optimistic outlook, quick wit and easy laughter were contagious to all who knew her. Always the stylish dresser, Lil didn't leave the house without her lipstick on, hair coiffed and jewelry sparkling.
In addition to her husband of 49 years, Lil was predeceased by her parents Levon and Alice Sulahian, sister Jane Avedis and two nephews. She is survived by her 5 children John (Gina) Maserjian of Pough-keepsie, Dawn (Bob) O'Shea of Hyde Park, Karen (Mark) Shan of Poughkeepsie, Susan Maserjian and Steven Maserjian both of Manhattan. Lil also is survived by 5 grandchildren, Jason, Douglas (Grace), Kelsy O'Shea, and Jared and Cloe Shan, and one great-granddaughter, Jane O'Shea. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and countless groups of amazing close knit friends in New York and Florida.
A private family service will be held under the direction William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home of Poughkeepsie with burial at St. Peters Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. More about Lily's life can be read on the funeral home's website at wmgmillerfuneralhome.com. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date due to the current circumstances.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020