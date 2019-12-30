|
|
Lillian Schad
Red Hook - Lillian T Schad, 84, of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 at her home.
Born in Queens on July 28, 1935 she was the daughter of Winifred (Killion) and Raymond McCann. A graduate of Cathedral High School in NYC, she worked in metro banks and broke many hearts at Saturday night dances until she married the love of her life, Arthur Schad on September 19, 1959. They moved to the wilds of northern Dutchess County to build their home and raise their family in 1966. She served as the Milan Town Clerk from 1971 until 1982. When faced with being an empty nester, she took a full-time administrative position at The Baptist Home until joining her husband in retirement. She was the inspiration behind the slogan "stop me before I volunteer again" as she served in numerous church and community capacities throughout her life. Most recently she was an active member of Our Lady's Guild at St. Christopher's Church and volunteered in the Northern Dutchess Hospital Gift Shop. Devout in her faith, she attended Mass every day she could and lit candles for all of us.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her infant daughter, Eileen Frances and her sisters and brothers-in-law who were incredibly close and showed our extended family so much love and connection through the decades: Kay (Don) Miller and Alice (Jack) Shea. We hold on to the best- years- of- our- lives memories as a family.
She is survived by her children; Theresa Laibach of Kingston, Art Schad of Easton, CT, and Jean (Rob) Corkins of Rougemont, NC, otherwise known collectively in youth as "TerryArtieJean" when she was upset and couldn't remember which one of us she was mad at. She was incredibly proud of her grandchildren Lauren Laibach, Colin, Jack & Spencer Corkins, adored her nieces and nephews of three generations, and enjoyed visiting and corresponding with family in Ireland. She loved us all.
Mom will be remembered most for her positive attitude and the way she embraced life. She was the spitfire of many a social gathering, was known as "Lucky Lil", effortlessly winning raffles and hitting big on slot machines, could never get enough Holy Cow ice cream or cookies, made the world's best cheesecake, and relished a good bargain; there will now be more Kohl's Cash to go around. She cherished time spent with her family and friends chatting over a cup of tea or a glass of wine or just catching up with you in town; this was her greatest pleasure on earth.
Our entire family would especially like to thank all those terrific friends for their companionship until the end whether it was a card, a visit, phone call or keeping her in prayer. You made her laugh with your news from the real world or adventures in the old days and she told us every day how blessed she was to have you by her side. We could not have gotten through this without the very dedicated staff at Hospice and mom's night angels, so thank you for guiding us on this journey, sharing your wisdom and kindness.
Visitation will be at the Burnett and White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. Come with your smiles and stories, that is how she asked to be remembered.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Burial will be at Rhinebeck Cemetery, Rhinebeck.
Always one to pay it forward, the family asks that you consider donating to St. Christopher's Church, 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571 or Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, in mom's honor rather than send an arrangement.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019