Lillith P. Barlow
Staatsburg - Lillith P. Barlow, 67, a ten-year resident of Staatsburg, formerly a longtime resident of Dover Plains and Wassaic, died on June 7, 2019 at home. Ms. Barlow was a medical secretary and worked for several medical offices in the area.
Born on February 6, 1952 in Sharon, CT, she was the daughter of the Harold D. Peterson and Shirley Ensign. She was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 1970.
Ms. Barlow is survived by four daughters, Amiee Duncan, and her husband, Frank, of Millerton, NY; Abigale Gardner and her husband, Stephen, of Hudson, NY; Kimberlee Lindquist and her partner, Scott Peters, of Pine Plains, NY and Kourtnee Elliott and her husband, Kevin, of Millerton, NY. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Hearn, and her husband, Tom, of Gordonsville, VA and six grandchildren, Tyeler and Kiersten Duncan, Nicole and Emily Lindquist, and Landen and Levi Elliott and two dear friends, Maryann Halstead and Carole Smith, both of Staatsburg.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Zora Ficarra Cheetham officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Dover Plains. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 12, 2019