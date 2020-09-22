Linda E. Morrison
Staatsburg - Linda E. Morrison, 73, a longtime Staatsburg resident, died peacefully at home on September 20, 2020 with her family by her side.
Born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on August 13, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Hugh S. and LaVerna E. Madigan Clarke. Linda spent her youth in Horseheads, NY before moving to Staatsburg in the Summer of 1963. She was a graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School.
Linda held various jobs. She was a bartender at the former Van Wyck Inn and John L's Restaurant, both in Poughkeepsie, and a service writer for the former Johnson Ford and Roberti Saab, both in Kingston. At one time, she worked at her brother's store, the former Hugh's Deli, and most recently, at the former Hilltop Deli, both in Staatsburg.
Linda was a former volunteer firefighter and commissioner with the Staatsburg Fire Department ( now part of the Roosevelt Fire District).
A voracious reader, Linda could often be found taking out her favorite murder mystery novels from the Staatsburg Library.
On August 22, 1987 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Staatsburg, she married Ralph W. 'Rick' Morrison Jr. Rick predeceased her on March 12, 2019.
Survivors include her step-mother, Alma Clarke of Florida; two sons, Walter 'Randy' Schad and wife, Donna, of Staatsburg, and Adam Schad of Reno, Nevada; six grandchildren, Shonna Bozkaya and partner, Shane Kip, of Poughkeepsie, Loralie Doyle and husband, William, of Staatsburg, Tysheena Jweinat of Staatsburg, Tyree Schad and wife, Rhonda, of Staatsburg, and Ryan and Liam Schad, both of Reno; and three great-grandchildren, Kyla Bozkaya and Madelyn and Riley Kip.
She is also survived by four brothers, Larry Clarke of Reno, Kevin Clarke and wife, Kathy, of Pittsburgh, PA, Ronald Clarke and wife, Marian, of North Carolina, and Richard Clarke and wife, Donna, of Carson City, Nevada. She was 'Aunt Lynnie' to all her nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Corey Fitzgerald in 2017.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Thursday, September 24th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park. The Staatsburg / Roosevelt Fire District will conduct services at 6 pm during the visitation.
Cremation and burial of her ashes in the family plot in Pennsylvania will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Linda's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Roosevelt Fire Department, PO Box 394, Hyde Park, NY 12538. (www.rooseveltfiredistrict.com
)
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.