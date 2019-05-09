Linda E. Novak



Poughkeepsie - Linda E. Novak, 78, passed away on May 4, 2019 at her home in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on April 29, 1941 in Albany, NY. She was the daughter of John and Irene Thorsen. Linda enjoyed her family, friends, golf, gardening, reading and a good game of scrabble. She was the director of nursing at St. Francis hospital until her retirement in April, 1996. Linda received her diploma of nursing from Grassland Hospital.



On November 21, 1964 in Albany, NY she married Philip J. Novak. He predeceased her on June 11, 1995. Survivors include Peter Ryder and wife Deb of Centerville, MA; Andrew Novak and wife Clare of Peekskill, NY; Laura Nicholson and husband Stephen of Baldwinsville, NY; and Matthew Novak and wife Christine of Poughquag, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Paige, David, Kassie, Bo, Kyle and Molly.



Linda is survived by her brothers John Thorsen, Terrance Thorsen and Thomas Thorsen, sister Karen Sullivan, and is predeceased by her sister Carol Quackenbush.



Interment will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at Union Cemetery in Hyde Park, NY. The family extends an invitation to join them for a cocktail luncheon in celebration of Linda's life at noon on Saturday at Shadows on the Hudson, 176 Rinaldi Blvd, Poughkeepsie, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The at www.kidney.org. To leave an online condolence please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019