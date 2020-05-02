|
Linda G. Sartori
AMENIA, NY -
Linda G. Sartori, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away with her loving family beside her on Friday, May 1, 2020. Linda owned and operated the Cascade Spirit Shoppe in Amenia for 25 years retiring in 2004.
Born on September 11, 1941 in Peekskill, NY, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mildred (Carlough) Gorman. She was a graduate (Class of 1959) of Ithaca High School in Ithaca, NY. On December 28, 1963 in Dover Plains, NY, she married Marco J. Sartori who survives at home.
Linda was an avid golfer and member of the Hotchkiss School and Under Mountain Golf Leagues. She also enjoyed bowling and played in many leagues. She was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia.
Besides her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Alicia Sartori of Millerton, NY; Ann Marie Sartori of Millerton, NY and Angella Weber and her husband, Lea, of Geneseo, NY. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Taylor and Maddalena Sartori, Sartori (Tori), Marley and Liliana Weber and Austin and Desiree Carnaci. She is also survived by her sisters, Kathleen (Mike) Sprague and Danilee Poppensiek, her sister-in-law, Madeline (Rog) Callahan and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Graveside services and burial will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, May 5 at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover Plains, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601 () and the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle, Road in Amenia, NY. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020