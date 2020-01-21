|
Linda Giammatteo
POUGHKEEPSIE - Linda Giammatteo, 76 of Poughkeepsie, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Born in Binghamton, NY on October 4, 1943, she was the daughter of George Kendall Anable and Esther Demaree Anable.
On August 4, 1968 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Poughkeepsie, she married John Giammatteo. Mr. Giammatteo predeceased her in 2016.
She was a secretary at IBM for many years until her retirement.
She loved traveling, reading and spending time with family.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Giammatteo; her grandson - the love of her life - Joshua Giammatteo; sisters Carolyn and her spouse Bill Morrison; Barbara and her spouse Dick Skinner and brother David and his spouse Tania Anable and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Ellen Anable in 2014.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24 from 4 - 7:30 pm at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie. Funeral services will follow at 7:30 pm from the funeral home. Interment will be in Gerald B. Solomon National Cemetery, Schuylerville,NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Linda's memory to , 301 Manchester Rd,, Poughkeepsie,NY 12603.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020