Linda H. Tribble
Wappingers Falls - Linda Helen Williams Tribble of Wappingers Falls, NY passed unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the devoted wife to husband, Richard Tribble.
Linda was born on January 22, 1951 in the Bronx, NY. She was the daughter of the late Charles Williams and Helen Kincade Williams. She graduated Evander Childs High School, in the Bronx, NY in 1969. Once her children were school aged, Linda became an Assistant Teacher at Rainbow Nursery School in Scotchtown, NY. She later moved to Wappingers Falls and worked for Walmart as a department manager for 17 years.
Linda was a long time member of the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon and a current member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wappingers Falls. She enjoyed attending church services and had strong faith in God.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony Viglietta and his wife, Jennifer of Maybrook, NY; Christopher Viglietta and his wife, Kristine of Newtown, CT; and her daughter, Stephanie Blanchard and her husband, Robert of Conway, AR. Linda was the loving grandmother to Billy Viglietta and his fiancé Shannon Coleman, Victoria and Gillian Viglietta, Gwendolyn and Collin Viglietta, and Genevieve and Evan Blanchard. Her step son, John also survives. She leaves behind her brother Charles Williams and his wife, Sherry of Cary, NC, in addition to many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by the father of her children, Anthony Viglietta.
Linda was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured spending time with her family and embraced every moment with them. She attended every band concert, sporting event and special event for her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her giving heart, her love for animals and her devotion to her family. Linda will be sadly missed by many and will remain in our hearts forever.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date at the Scotchtown Presbyterian Church.
Contributions in Linda's memory may be made to Scotchtown Presbyterian Church, 367 Blumel Road, Middletown, NY 10941, or Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, P.O. Box 4, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020