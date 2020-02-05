|
|
Linda J. Cole
Poughkeepsie - Linda J. Cole, 64, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born on November 23, 1955 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late George Mickley and Joan Ferrarini Mickley. Linda worked as an assembler for IBM in Poughkeepsie. On May 12, 1990 she married David A. Cole in St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls and he survives her at home. In addition to her husband David, Linda is survived by her mother Joan, her brother Brian Mickley of Poughkeepsie and sister Judith Zeitz of Draper, Utah, as well as several nieces and nephews. Along with her father, she was predeceased by her sister Patricia DeOliveira. There are no calling hours and burial will be private at the convenience of the Family. If desired, donations may be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020