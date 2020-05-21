|
Linda J. Pruitt
Poughkeepsie - Linda J. Pruitt, 73, passed away, peacefully, at The Grand Nursing Home in Poughkeepsie, New York, on May 20, 2020 after a short illness. Linda was born in Anderson, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Leola V. Pruitt and Harold P. Pruitt (both deceased). Linda was married to Daniel Cummings (deceased) on May 25, 1975.
Linda is survived by two brothers, Dennis (Patricia) of Chapin, SC and Jerry (Sharon) of Port Angeles, Washington, as well as nieces and nephews.
As the daughter of a US Navy Airedale, Linda spent her childhood living in South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Trinidad, Puerto Rico, and Newfoundland, while her father flew with the Hurricane Hunters in the Caribbean tracking both hurricanes and submarines.
In 1965, Linda made the decision to attend Clemson University where she graduated with honors and distinction in 1969. Following graduation, Linda started her career at IBM where she worked for more than 40 years. Even during retirement Linda referred to herself as an "IBMer"- illustrating the fondness and bond she felt for her former employer.
Linda loved to collect art, china, and had a particular affinity for cairn terriers. In their younger years, Linda and Dan thoroughly enjoyed gourmet cooking and hosting dinner parties for friends. Linda was recognized as the true intellectual in a family of accomplished scholars. She often joked that her parents gave birth to an intellectual (Linda), to an athlete (Dennis) and to a musician (Jerry).Linda loved to keep up with current events, politics, international affairs, music, pop culture, education, and of course, technology. She enjoyed thoughtful conversation with other well-informed persons, and never hesitated to share her own opinions. A lively discussion with Linda was usually laden with wit, banter and sarcasm with her views on social justice firmly expressed.
Linda often expressed her affection for and her interest in the activities and accomplishments of her family members, especially those of her nieces and nephews. Linda will be missed by her family and friends. She will forever be held with high esteem by her friends, and held in the hearts and minds of her family. In lieu of flowers please donate to Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.org). Funeral arrangements are being made by Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. of Poughkeepsie, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020