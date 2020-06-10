Linda Jean Stortini
Poughkeepsie - Linda Jean Stortini passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing Home in Wappingers Falls.
She was born on February 17, 1948 the daughter of the late Marion Relyea Benkert and the late Edmond Joseph Benkert.
She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1966 and was employed as a secretary for New York State for 20 years.
She is survived by her two sons Albert J. Stortini and Ryan Stortini; three grandchildren and several cousins throughout various locations
She was predeceased by her husband Albert A. Stortini.
There will be no calling hours. Cremation will take place under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie. A graveside service will be held at a later date. To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.