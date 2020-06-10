Linda Jean Stortini
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Jean Stortini

Poughkeepsie - Linda Jean Stortini passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Sapphire Nursing Home in Wappingers Falls.

She was born on February 17, 1948 the daughter of the late Marion Relyea Benkert and the late Edmond Joseph Benkert.

She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1966 and was employed as a secretary for New York State for 20 years.

She is survived by her two sons Albert J. Stortini and Ryan Stortini; three grandchildren and several cousins throughout various locations

She was predeceased by her husband Albert A. Stortini.

There will be no calling hours. Cremation will take place under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie. A graveside service will be held at a later date. To send the family a sympathy card or an online condolence please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-7700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved