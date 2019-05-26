|
|
Linda Kilpatrick
Rhinebeck - Linda P. Kilpatrick, 76, a longtime resident of Rhinebeck and part time Piseco, NY resident, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home.
Born on June 12, 1942, in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Nancy (Kessler) Price. Linda married Daniel Kilpatrick on July 10, 1971 in Moravia, NY and Dan survives at home.
Linda was a graduate of the University of Buffalo where she earned her Master's degree in Reading.
She for many years, and until her retirement, taught reading at Dutchess Boces in Poughkeepsie, NY. Linda previously taught at the Children's Annex and at the University of Buffalo.
In addition to her work and raising her family, Linda also gave of her time. She volunteered and was past President of the Northern Dutchess Caregivers, was volunteer and treasurer at Third Lutheran Church in Rhinebeck, and volunteered with Northern Dutchess Hospital- Mother's Club.
She is survived by her husband Daniel Kilpatrick of Rhinebeck, NY; her daughters, Jennifer (Rodney) Bush of Carolina Trace, NC, and Erin (Gary) Griffiths of Leesburg, VA; her two brothers, Albert Price of Wilmot, NH, and Warren Price of Buffalo, NY; her grandchildren, Brittany Pulley, Marisa Riggins, Jordan Riggins, and Owen Griffiths; along with extended family and numerous colleagues and friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Rhinebeck on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 2 - 4 PM. Funeral service will be held at 4 pm. Interment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or to , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718, .
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019