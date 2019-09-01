Services
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
(845) 877-1400
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Hufcut Funeral Home
3159 Rte 22
Dover Plains, NY 12522
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Futrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Futrell


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. Futrell Obituary
Linda L. Futrell

Wingdale - Linda L. Futrell, 70, a lifelong area resident, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Massena, NY. Linda was a direct care worker at Taconic DDSO in Wassaic, NY.

Born on March 4, 1949 in Sharon, CT she was the daughter of Ethel (Brown) Smith and the late James Smith, Sr. In addition to her mother, Linda is survived by two sons, Josiah Futrell and Lionel Futrell; a daughter, Crystal Futrell; two brothers, Richard Smith and James Smith, Jr. and three sisters, Nancy Grady, Sandra Bowser and Janet Smith. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Besides her father, Linda was predeceased by two sisters, Sally Smith and Sharon Wilcox.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now