Linda L. Futrell
Wingdale - Linda L. Futrell, 70, a lifelong area resident, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Massena, NY. Linda was a direct care worker at Taconic DDSO in Wassaic, NY.
Born on March 4, 1949 in Sharon, CT she was the daughter of Ethel (Brown) Smith and the late James Smith, Sr. In addition to her mother, Linda is survived by two sons, Josiah Futrell and Lionel Futrell; a daughter, Crystal Futrell; two brothers, Richard Smith and James Smith, Jr. and three sisters, Nancy Grady, Sandra Bowser and Janet Smith. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Besides her father, Linda was predeceased by two sisters, Sally Smith and Sharon Wilcox.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 1, 2019