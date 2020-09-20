1/1
Linda M. Harris
1956 - 2020
Linda M. Harris

Brooksville - Linda M. Harris, 63, of Brooksville, FL passed away on September 14th, 2020 at her home. Linda was born to Georgio Meccariello and Doris (Thurst) Meccariello on January 29th, 1956 in Hudson, NY. Linda was a Spanish Teacher for many years, and even had the privilege of being able to teach her grandchildren the Spanish language. She moved to Brooksville, FL 10 years ago with her beloved husband of 26 plus years, Glenn, when they relocated from Virginia.

Linda loved spending time with her family in her paradise, traveling, and music. She also enjoyed teaching Spanish and was very entrepreneurial by nature. She was the lyricist for her contemporary Christian rock opera titled, "The Dance of the Christ", which exemplified her faith and love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Along with her father, Georgio, Linda is preceded in death by her brother Dale Meccariello. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Glenn; her mother, Doris and her brother Brian; her two children, George (Tiffany) Hamlin of Brooksville, FL and Helen (Jonathan) Langston of Brooksville, FL; and her eight grandchildren, Katelynn, Layla, Natalia, Jonathan Jr., Tamaya, Michael, London, and Austin.

Private arrangements have been scheduled for Linda. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL. For more details on Linda and Glenn's journey together, please visit the website https://prayersforlindameccharris.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
