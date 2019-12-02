|
Linda Margaret Roy
Roswell, GA - Linda Margaret Roy, a respected local educator, passed away at home on December 1, 2019. Over a number of years, she was cheered and comforted by family and friends during her treatments for metastatic breast cancer, and she died surrounded by those who loved her.
Linda was born in Rhinebeck, New York on November 29, 1950 to Robert and Elizabeth Brands, who preceded her in death. Linda lived her entire life in the Mid-Hudson Valley as a student, a wife, a parent, a teacher, and a school principal. She graduated from the Seymour Smith Academy in Pine Plains as the Valedictorian of the class of 1968. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Developmental Psychology and an elementary teaching certification from Vassar College, and a Master's degree in Early Elementary Curriculum from the Bank Street College of Education in New York City. Early in her career she taught preschool at the Wimpheimer Nursery School, and then taught primary grades for eighteen years in the Arlington Central School District. Linda earned her New York State Administrative certifications at Fordham University, and was appointed the principal of Noxon Road Elementary School in 1991. She served as school principal until her retirement in 2009, and during her tenure the school was honored as a Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education. During her retirement, Linda continued her role as an educator by actively volunteering for Leading to Reading, an early literacy initiative carried out by the Poughkeepsie branch of the American Association for University Women. She served on the Policy Council for the Astor Head Start programs in Dutchess County and was a member of the Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the NYS Teachers Association, the School Administrators Association of New York State, and the Arlington Administrators Association.
In 1970, Linda married her high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Gabriel Bruce Roy, at the Smithfield Presbyterian Church. He was by her side throughout her life and supported her lovingly during her illness, before he passed away in September of 2017. She is survived by her daughter Heather Roy Schlosser and husband David of Dobb's Ferry, NY; her son, Tyler S. Roy and wife Kristin of Roswell, GA; and her beloved grandchildren, Trent L. Schlosser, Dean V. Schlosser, Matthew G. Roy and Emma Jaymes Roy. Linda delighted in her role as a Mom and a Nana, and especially enjoyed reading stories to the children, knitting them hats and mittens, and making their favorite meals. Her sister, Helen Ann Crown, also survives in Rochester, NY, along with Linda's nephew Timothy Brown and his family. Linda also leaves behind a number of loving in-laws, cousins and nieces with whom she was very close throughout her life.
Funeral arrangements will be made by the McHoul Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Burial will be at Smithfield Presbyterian Church at 930am on Thursday and a memorial service and celebration of Linda's life will take place at the Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church on December 5, 2019 at 11am, with a reception for attendees in the fellowship hall following the service. To continue Linda's work providing books for children from low income families, donations may be made to Leading to Reading c/o Betty Harrel or AAUW Treasurer Poughkeepsie Branch of the AAUW, Inc. to our treasurer: Patricia Luczai 9 Bridgewater Way Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Please visit Linda's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
