Linda Nicholson
Pawling - Linda Nicholson passed away quietly at her home in Pawling, NY Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 79.
Born in St. Albans, Queens County, NY on November 29, 1940, she was the daughter of William and Dorothy (Drapper) Whiteside. She resided in Hicksville, LI before moving to Pawling 56 years ago. She graduated from SUNY at Oneonta with a Bachelors Degree in Education, and married Drew Nicholson in Hicksville, LI on August 17, 1963.
Linda was a life member of the Girl Scouts of America (Neighborhood Chairman (?) and Troop Leader; President of the United Methodist Women; the Pawling United Methodist Church Chapter and President of UMW for NY-CT UMW; chaired many bazars and food sales for the Pawling United Methodist Church and served on many church committees.
Linda is survived by her husband Drew, her son Dennis, and daughter Denise, all at home in Pawling.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Pawling United Methodist Church at a date and time to be determined in the near future.
Contributions in memory of Linda may be made to the PAWLING UNITED METHODIST CHURCH or the GIRL SCOUTS OF AMERICA.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020