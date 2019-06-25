|
|
Linda S. Freiermuth
Hyde Park - Linda S. Freiermuth, 81, of Hyde Park and formerly of Warrensburg, NY, died on Friday, June 21, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
Born April 16, 1938 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Donald J. and Gladys Bidwell Smith. She was the valedictorian of her class at Warrensburg High School and received an associate degree from Albany Business College.
After raising a family, she worked for the Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union as a Secretary for ten years until her retirement in 1990.
Linda loved to cook, especially for family and friends. Her recipes will live on forever.
On June 23, 1957 in Warrensburg, she married Peter E. Freiermuth. Mr. Freiermuth survives at home.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Peter Freiermuth and wife, Laura of Cincinnati, OH, Kevin Freiermuth and wife, Ruth Ann, of Guilderland, NY, and Jonathan Freiermuth of Berlin, MA; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Mac R. Smith of Whitehall, MT; and many nieces and nephews.
Linda was predeceased by a son, David; and a sister, Karen Garnsey.
In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Linda's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 25 to June 27, 2019