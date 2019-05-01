Lionel Frank, Jr.



Weekee-Wachee, FL - Lionel Seaton Frank, Jr. (Lee) peacefully passed into his final reward at his home in Weekee-Wachee, Florida with his beloved wife by his side, on April 26, 2019 at the age of 77.



Lee is survived by his dear wife of 25 years, Diana Frank; his loving children and step-children Amanda Frank, Melissa Murray, Linda Goff (Edward), Karen McGannon (Dennis), Larry Grella (Teresa) and Phyllis Grella; and his precious grandchildren Kylie, Shea, Wynn, Courtney, Dennis, Connor, Vincent and Andrew. He is also survived by his brother, John Frank (Karen) and his much-loved Aunt Bobbie (Barbara Porter). He was predeceased by his adoring parents, Lionel S. Frank, Sr. and Mary Jane Spangler Frank.



Born in Dutchess County, N.Y. and raised in Fishkill N.Y., Lee lived a life of generosity, charity and service. All who knew him loved his easy manner, gentle humor and sweet disposition. His affability endeared him to many friends. Lee graduated from The Trinity-Pawling School and Bucknell University, before spending many enjoyable years at Brinkerhoff and Neuville in Fishkill. He was a volunteer fireman for Rombout Fire Company for twenty-five years and elected Fire Commissioner for five years. He served as Lieutenant Governor for five years for the NYS Kiwanis Club and elected to the board of Vermont Outing Club, in Pownal, Vermont, where he spent his childhood and life surrounded by the bucolic beauty of the area. A lover of nature and animals, Lee cherished his second home at Vermont and spent his summer days fishing, watching the hummingbirds and turtles and working countless hours beautifying his surroundings. After retiring, Lee and Diana became snow-birds, splitting their time between Florida and Vermont, and traveling to some of the most precious places in the world. Lee was a devoted, loving husband, father and pop-pop, whose generosity of spirit, steadfastness and unwavering love set a treasured example for all his loved ones.



Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of FIshkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The Funeral Service will be on Saturday at 10:30am at the Funeral Home.



For online tributes, you can visit Lee's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019