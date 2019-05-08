Lisa Contreras



Hopewell Junction - Lisa Jean Contreras was granted her angel wings on May 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Lisa was the first born to John and Carol Riguzzi on February 23, 1970, in Tarrytown, NY. Lisa graduated from Sleepy Hollow high school and went on to study accounting at William Patterson University in New Jersey.



Lisa was the CFO at Ritbearing Corp. in Hopewell Junction, and worked there for 23 years. Lisa married the love of her life, Frank Contreras, on December 20, 2013, at her favorite place, the Grand Cayman Islands, with a beach wedding in front of her loving family.



Lisa's beautiful smile and spirit would light up any room she walked into. Lisa lived each day to the fullest and never gave up. She traveled everywhere to her children's football games, cheer competitions, and softball tournaments and was their biggest fan. Lisa's strength and her kindness were an inspiration to anyone who knew her. Lisa was the most generous, loving person in the world and no matter what, always put everyone else's needs above her own.



Lisa will be forever remembered by her husband and best friend Frank, and their precious children, Michelle, Kyle, Cooper, Travis, Dylan, Lindsey, and Taylor, and by her father John Riguzzi, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian (Julia) Riguzzi, Danny Riguzzi, Christopher (Chrissy) Riguzzi, and Frankie (Claire) Adams. Lisa will also be lovingly and forever remembered by her nieces Jayna, Juliana, and Emma, nephews Jordan and Mason, and many cousins, extended family members, and many dear friends. Lisa is predeceased by her mother, Carol Riguzzi, and her brother, John Riguzzi.



A Celebration of Lisa's life will be held at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY, 12533, on Saturday, May 11th, from 1 to 4 PM.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Lisa can be made to Sparrow's Nest, 946 Route 376, Suite 7, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (845) 204-9421 sparrowsnestcharity.org. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 8, 2019