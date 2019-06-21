Lisa M. Blake



Poughkeepsie - Lisa M. Blake, 56, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at home. Born on December 27, 1962 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Robert P. and the late Joan Reynolds Costa. On April 25, 1987 Lisa married Steven T. Blake at the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church and he survives her at home. She was a member of Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church and she loved to take care of children and working on crafts. In addition to her husband Steven, Lisa is survived by her daughter Stephanie L. Blake and her son Christopher J. Blake, both of Poughkeepsie, NY. She is also survived by her brother Brian (Wendy) Costa of Florida and her sister Karen Costa of Pleasant Valley. There are also several nieces and nephews that survive her. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00-6:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11:00am at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery Community Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 21 to June 22, 2019