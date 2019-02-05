Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
Fishkill - Lisa-Marie Baran, 39, a lifelong Fishkill resident, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born on August 3, 1979 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, Lisa-Marie was the daughter of John and Katherine (Conway) Baran.

Lisa-Marie worked for eviCore Health Care as a Intake Rep Written. She was an artist who loved to paint and photograph. She enjoyed hiking and going to the beach.

Lisa-Marie is survived by her husband, Martin Ward; her daughter, Amanda Baran; her father, John Baran; her siblings, Patricia Ryan and her husband Patrick, and Daniel Baran and his wife Angela; her nephews, Daniel John Baran, Sean Ryan, Anthony Baran and Connor Ryan.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main St., Fishkill. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10am at the funeral home followed by interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice. Please visit Lisa-Marie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
