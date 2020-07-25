Lisa Marie Nolan
Colonie - Lisa Marie Nolan, our beautiful Angel, died after a long illness on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Lisa was born in the Bronx, New York on July 22, 1971 and lived in Lagrangeville, New York and presently in Albany, New York. Lisa graduated from Arlington High School in Lagrangeville, New York and California State University Northridge, California. Lisa obtained two master degrees from University of Maryland.
She was an enthusiastic equestrian winning many championship ribbons and trophies. Lisa loved life, adored U2 (Bono) and loved animals. She will always be remembered for her spirit of love. More than anything else, she cherished her nephews and niece, her family, and many friends.
Lisa was a beautiful and fantastic daughter and is survived by her mother, Barbara Nolan, and her father Thomas Nolan and stepmother Patricia O'Keefe-Nolan. Additional survivors include her sister, Shannon Nolan along with her children David, Mason and Maverick; her brother Ryan Nolan; her stepsister Stacey O'Keefe along with her children Laila and Enzo; her aunt Irene Hughes along with her son Thomas Woods; and uncle Harold Hughes, aunt Patricia Hughes along with their children Catherine and Stephen. Her grandfathers, Robert Hughes and Thomas Nolan predeceased Lisa, as well as her grandmothers Vera Hughes and Josephine Nolan. Her stepbrother Ryan O'Keefe predeceased her in 2019. Lisa is now walking hand in hand with her grandfathers and grandmothers and stepbrother.
Lisa had requested a private burial to be held at St. Denis Cemetery, Hopewell Junction, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice
. For online tributes, please visit Lisa's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.