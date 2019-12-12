|
|
Lisa Westervelt
Hopewell Junction - Lisa M. Westervelt, 62, a resident of Hopewell Junction, NY for 16 years and previously of Yorktown, NY and Yonkers, NY died unexpectedly at home on December 9, 2019.
She was born on May 24, 1957 in Yonkers, NY to Nicholas E. and Marie (Mercorella) Masucci.
Lisa was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She married her high school sweetheart, Edward Westervelt, on April 7, 1979 in Yonkers, NY. Married for 40 years, they built a beautiful life together. She is survived by her husband as well as her children, Nicole (Rick) Stanton, Jennifer (Sean) McCollum and Eddie (Lindsey Robinson) Westervelt. She was the most amazing grandmother to Chloe and Lila Stanton, Emily and Kenzie McCollum and Michael Westervelt. She often said that her grandchildren were the greatest joy of her life. "Mana," as they called her, could often be found making her famous meatballs, baking holiday cookies, sewing or doing crafts with them.
She is also survived by her siblings Nicholas (Pat) Masucci and Carol (Rocco) Tutino as well as her nieces and nephews, who adored "Aunt Lee," as her nephew Michael called her. She loved being with her family. Their times together were always filled with laughter and sharing memorable stories.
Lisa was a trivia whiz and loved playing games. She even appeared on an episode of "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire."
Lisa was the heart of her family and will be deeply missed. She was the kindest and most generous woman who always had a smile on her face. She is a wonderful example of who her children aspire to be.
As was her wish, private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Lisa's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019