Lloyd G. Brissett
Poughkeepsie - Lloyd G. Brissett was born on May 8th, 1938 in Trelawney, Jamaica. He was educated in Jamaica and for many years worked as a Mechanic and a Driver. Later he married Joyce Brissett (nee Newman) where they spent the last 56 years together.
Lloyd loved Music and Dancing. Many who knows him will agree that he was never short of a smile and loved to joke and play with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed playing Dominoes.
In 1982, he migrated to the United States and began work in the construction field at the Connecticut Labors Union until he retired.
He enjoyed going to church each Sunday at Second Baptist Church, where he and his wife are members.
Sadly, on Monday, April 1st, 2019, Lloyd peacefully passed away after a long battle with his health.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Joyce Brissett; his sons Manley Brissett, Norman Brissett, and Devon Brissett; his daughters June Brissett, Carol Thompson (nee Brissett), Karen Brissett, and Lisa Brissett; his sisters Icylin and Beverly; many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews, and other Relatives.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10th from 10am-11am at the Second Baptist Church, 36 Vassar St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. A service with Rev. Simon officiating will begin at 11am followed by burial in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 9, 2019