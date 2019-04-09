Services
TORSONE MEMORIAL F. H. INC
218 Mill Street
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-7700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
36 Vassar St
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
36 Vassar St
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Brissett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd G. Brissett


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lloyd G. Brissett Obituary
Lloyd G. Brissett

Poughkeepsie - Lloyd G. Brissett was born on May 8th, 1938 in Trelawney, Jamaica. He was educated in Jamaica and for many years worked as a Mechanic and a Driver. Later he married Joyce Brissett (nee Newman) where they spent the last 56 years together.

Lloyd loved Music and Dancing. Many who knows him will agree that he was never short of a smile and loved to joke and play with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed playing Dominoes.

In 1982, he migrated to the United States and began work in the construction field at the Connecticut Labors Union until he retired.

He enjoyed going to church each Sunday at Second Baptist Church, where he and his wife are members.

Sadly, on Monday, April 1st, 2019, Lloyd peacefully passed away after a long battle with his health.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Joyce Brissett; his sons Manley Brissett, Norman Brissett, and Devon Brissett; his daughters June Brissett, Carol Thompson (nee Brissett), Karen Brissett, and Lisa Brissett; his sisters Icylin and Beverly; many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews, and other Relatives.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10th from 10am-11am at the Second Baptist Church, 36 Vassar St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. A service with Rev. Simon officiating will begin at 11am followed by burial in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.

Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Poughkeepsie, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now