Lloyd S. Bishop Sr.
Cherry Valley - Lloyd S Bishop Sr formally of Bloomville peacefully passed away on June 16, 2020.
Lloyd was born on July 20, 1942 in Mt Kisco NY to the late Harland and Helen (Mahoney) Bishop.
Lloyd has been a farmer all his life. He first farmed with his father in Dover Plains NY, before moving to Sharon Springs NY. After the death of his father, Lloyd continued the farming tradition on his own with farms in Cherry Valley, Springfield, Mt Vision, Morris, Bloomville and finally Delhi-selling out in August of 2019.
Lloyd is predeceased by his parents and a sister Wilma McKinney.
Surviving are his children Toya (Vince) Alescio, Lloyd Jr (Penny) Bishop, Harland Bishop, Chester Bishop, Helen (Todd) Hull, Waylon (Tonya) Bishop, Conway (Jennifer) Bishop and Serina Bishop. Also surviving are his siblings Earl (Ginger) Bishop, Linda Vassak and Debra (Robert) Miller. Lloyd is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to his granddaughter Rebecca for taking care of him in his final months.
At the request of Lloyd there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life for friends and family will take place on June 27, 2020, from 11 am until the cows come home, at 4 Kilfoil Cherry Valley NY at the home of his daughter Helen Hull.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY 13320
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.