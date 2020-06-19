Lloyd S. Bishop Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd S. Bishop Sr.

Cherry Valley - Lloyd S Bishop Sr formally of Bloomville peacefully passed away on June 16, 2020.

Lloyd was born on July 20, 1942 in Mt Kisco NY to the late Harland and Helen (Mahoney) Bishop.

Lloyd has been a farmer all his life. He first farmed with his father in Dover Plains NY, before moving to Sharon Springs NY. After the death of his father, Lloyd continued the farming tradition on his own with farms in Cherry Valley, Springfield, Mt Vision, Morris, Bloomville and finally Delhi-selling out in August of 2019.

Lloyd is predeceased by his parents and a sister Wilma McKinney.

Surviving are his children Toya (Vince) Alescio, Lloyd Jr (Penny) Bishop, Harland Bishop, Chester Bishop, Helen (Todd) Hull, Waylon (Tonya) Bishop, Conway (Jennifer) Bishop and Serina Bishop. Also surviving are his siblings Earl (Ginger) Bishop, Linda Vassak and Debra (Robert) Miller. Lloyd is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to his granddaughter Rebecca for taking care of him in his final months.

At the request of Lloyd there will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of life for friends and family will take place on June 27, 2020, from 11 am until the cows come home, at 4 Kilfoil Cherry Valley NY at the home of his daughter Helen Hull.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY 13320

To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved