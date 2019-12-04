Services
Loftus G. Keebler Jr. Obituary
Loftus G. Keebler, Jr.

May 27, 1940 ~

November 30, 2019

79 great years

Our father has left us for one last road trip. This trip will bring him to all of his loved ones waiting above and now his journey is complete.

A proud U.S. Airforce veteran that served during Vietnam, and the Cold War. A father who always gave his all and love to his children and family.

We will miss you Pop, and see you soon. Love, your son William and daughter, Tracey.

Memorial services were held at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary in Utah.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquist mortuary.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
