|
|
Lois A. McGloin
Poughkeepsie - Lois A. McGloin, 81, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on December 23, 2019 at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on April 18, 1938 in Queens, NY, the daughter of George W. & Katie Iversen Hroch. She married John F. McGloin on May 3, 1959 in Astoria, Queens. He predeceased her on January 16, 2007.
Lois worked as a computer operator for Kenney & Branisel in New York City. Lois was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She took care of her grandchildren for 10 years before the onset of her illness. Family was everything to her.
Survivors include her daughters: Lorraine M. (Ted A.) Timmons of Hyde Park, NY; Andrea Rivera of Poughkeepsie, NY and a sister: Joyce Singleton of New Jersey. Grandchildren include: Ashley, John, Joey and Jason. There are several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is Friday, December 27, 2019, 4-7 PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the family plot in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019