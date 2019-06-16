|
Lois Beard
Hyde Park - Lois Marion Beard (neè Mastan), long time resident of Hyde Park, retired in Florida, passed away on June 10, 2019 after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born on May 11, 1936 in Troy, NY to the late Patrick and Isabelle Mastan.
Lois was a teacher's aide in the Hyde Park School District and transitioned to IBM where she retired after 12 years. She was a lover of people, baking treats for those around her and enjoyed reading. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and enjoyed talking about Him with everyone.
She is survived by her son Gary (Inge) Beard of Wallkill, NY; daughter Melinda (Scott) Papador of Oconomowoc, WI as well as 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews around the country. Also surviving are her sister Patricia Schafer from Troy, NY and sister Carol Mastan of Yelm, WA. Lois was predeceased by her husband Howard and her daughter Donna Marie.
The family would like to thank her caregivers Petra, Anna and Pat at Heatherhill Hospice in Hudson, Florida for their very good care of Lois.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 16, 2019