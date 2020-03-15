|
|
Lois Gumaer
Lagrange - Lois H. Gumaer, 92, a former resident of Poughquag and Yonkers, died on March 13, 2020.
Born on December 6, 1927 in Yonkers, Lois was the daughter of David and Helen (Madden) Olmsted. On April 7, 1950 in Yonkers, Lois married the love of her life James F. Gumaer who predeceased her on April 26, 2004.
Lois was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist in Yonkers for nearly 70 years. She was also a parishioner of St. Denis Church where she was a member of the St. Denis Bible Study Program and Cancer Pad Sewing. She also belonged to the Beekman Library Knitting Club.
Survivors include her children, Joan Gumaer Tyhurst of Oakland, CA, Lynn-Ann Gumaer Campanaro of Los Angeles, CA, Karen Gumaer Lask and her husband Gary of Playa del Rey, CA, Lois Mega of Greensboro, NC, Pamela Gumaer Gleason and her husband Thomas A. of LaGrangeville and Eileen Gumaer Atkins and her husband Thomas of Yorktown Heights; her grandchildren, Joseph Campanaro and wife Malika, Nicolas Tyhurst and his wife Annabella Hayes, Nicole Knapp and her husband Timothy, Micah Tyhurst and his wife Christina, Kimberly Mega Stroud and her husband Brooks Stroud, Sean Lask, Kelly Gleason and her fiancé Ryan Jenkins, Thomas Gleason, Zachary Mega, James Atkins, and Liam Atkins; her great-grandchildren, Seamus Tyhurst, Ezio Aurele Campanaro, Brian Knapp, Jason Knapp, Adeline Tyhurst, Tucker James Tyhurst, and Aubrey Stroud ; her siblings, Joan Glas and Barbara Rama and her husband George; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Nick W. Tyhurst and her brother, Robert Olmsted.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 3-7pm at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment at St. Denis Cemetery. Due to the concerns of Coronavirus/COVID-19, the services will be limited to family members and close friends.
Donations may be made in her memory to . Please visit Lois' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020