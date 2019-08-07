|
|
Lois Joan Hoger
Hyde Park - Lois Joan Hoger was born on April 22, 1932 in St. Joseph, MI. She was the youngest of 11 children of Pastor Louis and Gertrude Nuechterlein. After her high school graduation, she was employed as the secretary to the Superintendent of Berrien County (MI) Schools. She returned to her love of education and young people, serving as a secretary in the FD Roosevelt High School guidance office for 22 years before she retired in 1997. Her passion for young people was rewarded when students dedicated their yearbook to her, saying "She knows every student from A to Z."
For 59 years, she was married to Pastor Donald Hoger (died 2014). Together they served congregations in Rapid City, SD; Greencastle, IN; Crawfordsville, IN and Hyde Park, NY (1965-1993). Lois loved music, especially church music. A member of the American Guild of Organists, she was a faithful church organist for most of her life, and volunteered regularly at the Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie. The AGO recently recognized her lifetime of service. She also directed and sang in church choirs, was a member of the Camerata Chorale and BachFest choir for years, and helped establish the Northern Dutchess Symphony.
Her warmth and leadership made her a valued listening ear and board member. She was active in the Mid-Hudson Advisory committee of the Wartburg Lutheran Services (now the Lutheran Care Network) which laid the groundwork for the Lutheran Care Center. She was a member of the Board of Directors of the Kings Apartments in Pawling and Castle Court in Poughkeepsie for years.
She found immeasurable joy in her friends and family; she provided help, joy, and comfort to all she knew. Many were also graced with homemade cookies, usually baked with full knowledge of each person's favorites. She is survived by her sister Eunice Spurgat of Oak Park, IL; her brother Pastor Louis Nuechterlein (Gloria) of Cheshire, CT; daughters Beth (Lisa Swem) of East Lansing, MI, Sue (Julie Greenwood) of Woodstock, Sarah (Glenn Watson) of Hyde Park; son-in-law Bill Kerr; grandchildren Derrick Hoger, Kate Watson, Carly Watson, and Timothy Kerr; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and their families. Her daughter, Grace Kerr, pre-deceased her in 2018.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 PM, Sunday, August 11th at Sweets Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park and from 9 to 10 AM, Monday August 12th at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Wilbur Blvd., Poughkeepsie. Funeral services will follow at 10 AM at the Church. Burial will be at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Red Hook and a luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to the Lutheran Care Center (www.lutherancarecenter.org); RCAL (Kingston: www.rcal.org); St. John's Lutheran Church (Poughkeepsie: www.stjohnselc.org); and First Lutheran Church (Poughkeepsie: www.firstlutheranpok.org).
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019