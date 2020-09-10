1/1
Lois P. Osterhoudt
1929 - 2020
Lois P. Osterhoudt

Wappingers Falls - Lois P. Osterhoudt, 91, a Wappingers Falls resident died Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home.

Born June 12, 1929 in Medford, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Francis V. and Frances E. Parker. She was married to Robert E. Osterhoudt who predeceased April 19, 1979.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen Osterhoudt of Wappingers Falls; two sons, Paul Osterhoudt of Long Beach, California and David Osterhoudt of Sebastian, Florida; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Jean Strom on May 31, 2006 and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Grace Osterhoudt on February 24, 1998.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
