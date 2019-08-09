|
Lola K. Yellen
Fishkill - Lola Yellen of Fishkill, New York and Daytona Beach, Florida died peacefully on Tuesday, August 6th, surrounded by her family and friends. She was 91 years of age.
Lola Berta Kretch was born in the Manhattan Women's Hospital on December 15th, 1927, the second child of William and Bertha Kretch of Bronx, New York. She graduated from New York University at 20 years of age, studying sociology and receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
After graduating from NYU, Lola worked for the Johnson O'Connor Research Foundation in New York City and volunteered at the New York City Mission Society.
Lola married Donald Yellen of Fishkill, New York in 1954 and together they raised six children. In later years Donald and Lola made another home in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Lola was among the founding members of the Fishkill Historical Society and was very active in the early workings of the Van Wyck Homestead. She was a member of the Marian Guild of St. Mary's Church in Fishkill, and a loyal volunteer of Blodgett Memorial Library.
Along with her husband Donald, Lola was an active member of the Dutchess County Conservative Party and the Hudson Valley Right To Life Committee.
In her later years, Lola enjoyed serving as an usher at Aisle 4 in the Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach. She was an active member of the Sister Cities Association of Volusia County, the Symphony Guild of Daytona Beach, and Friends of the Ormond Beach library. Lola was also well loved by her Catholic community at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Daytona Beach.
Lola is survived by her sister Willa Skinner of Fishkill, New York; children James Yellen and Mary Stuhr Yellen of New York City; Thomas Yellen and Eiko Yellen of Tokyo, Japan; Steven Yellen and Tracy Williams Yellen of El Paso, Texas; Donna Yellen of South Portland, Maine; Gail Yellen-Shiring and Eugene Yellen-Shiring of Madison, Wisconsin; Michael Yellen and Mikako Nishikawa of South Portland, Maine; and bonus daughter Tara Loughlin of South Portland.
Lola loved her sixteen grandchildren: Garrett Yellen Reuscher, Casey Shiring, Abby Yellen Reuscher, Bennett Shiring, Marielle Shiring, Sawyer Yellen, Jack Yellen, Lynn Yellen, Liam Shiring, Anna Jo Yellen, Emma Yellen, Thérèse Shiring, Sophia Yellen, Caden Yellen, Quinn Yellen, and Charlotte Yellen. Lola was predeceased by her husband Donald Yellen, who passed in 1986.
The Yellen family will hold an open visitation and wake from 5 to 9 pm on Friday August 9th in the Donald and Lola Yellen Memorial Pavilion on the family property at 21 Yellen Road in Fishkill.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday August 10th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Fishkill, New York. Interment will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Preble Street, 38 Preble Street, Portland, Maine. www.preblestreet.org
Please visit Lola's Book of Memories at mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 9, 2019