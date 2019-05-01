Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
St Mary's Church
231 Church Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Staatsburg, New York - Lorenzo Calderon 88 of Staatsburg died Sunday April 28, 2019 at the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. Lorenzo had been a 11 year local resident previously from LaCienega Oaxaca Mexico.

Born in LaCienega Oaxaca Mexico on April 28, 1931 he was the son of Martin Calderon Celaya and Inocencia Antonio. On February 14, 1968 Lorenzo Married Maria Munoz Campos, she survives at home.

Lorenzo is survived by his 6 children Flor Calderon and her husband Natalio Villalpando, Inocencia Silva and her husband Migual A. Silva, Marcelino Calderon and his wife Catalina Calderon, Carmelo Calderon, Josefina Calderon and Valentin Calderon, his 16 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held Thursday May 2, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral Mass will be held Friday May 3, 2019 at St Mary's Church 231 Church Street Poughkeepsie, New York with burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 1, 2019
