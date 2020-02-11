|
|
Loretta C. D'Alessio, a resident of Dutchess County since 1992 and formerly of the Bronx, passed away on Monday February 10, 2020 at Wingate in Beacon, NY. She was 101
Daughter of the late Constanzo and Isabella (Panarella) Mancini, she was born in the Bronx on August 21, 1918. For many years, Loretta worked as an administrator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Manhattan. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.
In 1983, she was predeceased by her husband of 20 years, Lucian D'Alessio.
Loretta is survived by her son, Richard Sasso & his wife Rose of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Richard Sasso, Jr. & his fiancé Krista, Michelle Shuler & her husband Kurt, and Joseph Sasso; her niece, Constance Mancini; her nephew, Thomas Mancini; and many other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Loretta was also predeceased by her brother, Aloysius Mancini, as well as her sister, Virginia Firrantello.
Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY 12524. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Entombment will follow in the Community Mausoleum at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a in her name.
With extreme gratitude to the Staff of Wingate in Beacon for their 11 years of loving care and the palliative care administered until her passing.
For online tributes, you can visit Loretta's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020