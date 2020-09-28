Loretta M. Davies
Poughkeepsie - Loretta M. Davies, 91, of Vero Beach, FL was born to Theodore and Josephine Krajecki on December 20th 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. She died on September 5th, 2020. She is survived by her four sons, Nicholas, Guy, Matthew and Anthony Davies, her sister Florence Dolan, seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her two brothers Ted and John, loving husband James, daughter Monica Davies Lombardi granddaughter Vera Davies and grandson Alexander Davies.
Known lovingly by her family as "Dodge," Loretta met James G Davies while working at The Palmer Hotel in Chicago. They relocated to the Hudson Valley where they settled and were married. Loretta raised their five children alongside Jim, while he ran the family business, Davies Hardware Inc. In the 1970's, she became interested in Health & Wellness. Loretta found her home in Yoga. She received her certification in the Hudson Valley and continued to teach yoga until 2006 in Vero Beach, FL, where she and her husband retired. Loretta took the time to be present in her children and grandchildren's lives. She enjoyed having visits with family while sharing cups of coffee over never ending games of dominoes. She and Jim would travel most summers to the Hudson Valley spending time with their grandchildren, going on walks around Vassar College and dining out at some of their favorite Dutchess County restaurants. As well as being a fan of the arts and cinema, Loretta could often be found caught in a novel. From historical fiction to autobiographies, she stayed current in both politics as well as her continuing education in Health & Wellness. A confirmed Catholic, as her children would be raised, she never shied away from exploring different ideas, religious philosophies and alternative medicines. Through this dedicated learning, she passed onto her family the idea to always lead with love. With such a disposition and positive life outlook, she will be greatly missed by her loved ones, but will continue to live on in our hearts, minds and actions.
. A Private service will be held with family