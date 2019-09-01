|
Lori Ann Morrison
Hyde Park - Lori Ann Morrison, 48, a resident of Hyde Park, NY, passed away on August 28, 2019 in Hyde Park, NY. Born on July 2, 1971 in Sharon, CT she was the daughter of Kenneth and Joyce (Delong) Morrison of Amenia, NY. In addition to her parents, Lori is survived by a brother, Kevin Morrison of Amenia, NY and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Lori will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
Funeral services will be private. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 1, 2019