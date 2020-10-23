Lori Ann Tillery



Lori Ann Tillery transitioned peacefully at home on October 17, 2020.



Lori was born on June 12, 1967 to Ella Margaret Tillery and the late Ernest Tillery, Jr. of Poughkeepsie, NY.



Lori was educated in the Poughkeepsie City Schools District and graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1985. She also attended Dutchess Community College and was due to begin classes at the Culinary Institute of America. She was employed with Hudson River Psych Yop program, IBM, New Horizons, Vassar Radiology Department, Unlimited Care, and Nubian Directions.



Lori Love was one of a kind and had a personality that could light up any dark room. Lori was known for her contagious laugh and unforgettable sense of humor. Lori would feed you an amazing meal and leave you with the greatest piece of advice. Lori was very family orientated and loved keeping in touch with everyone.



She is survived by her loving children, Kanisha Tillery, Tameisha Joshua and Ross Simms of Poughkeepsie, NY. Her beautiful granddaughters, Ni-Asia Robinson and Heavenly Priester; granddog Koko; her mother Ella Margaret Tillery of Poughkeepsie. 7 siblings of Poughkeepsie James Pittman, Timothy Tillery, Antoinette Taylor, LaShawn Tillery, Tammi Tillery (Martin) of Maryland, Trina Tillery, Lonise Singo (Roland Singo) of Poughkeepsie, NY; her loving aunts, Bell Pittman Clark, Doris Pittman-McGill (David) of Maryland, Dorothy Tillery of New Haven, CT, Ethel Tillery, May Sutton; her uncles, Frank Pittman Jr., Hubert Pittman all of Poughkeepsie, NY and a host of nieces and nephews.



Lori is predeceased by her father, Ernest Tillery Jr.; her grandmother, Ruth Tillery and grandfather, Ernest Tillery Sr.; uncles, James Tillery, George Pittman; aunt, Margaret Tillery, her dear nephew, Randy Long our "Angel" Adonis McKinney.



Ms. Tillery will have a Walk Through 9-11:00 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment at Union Cemetery, East Park, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.









