|
|
In Memory of our beautiful daughter
Lorien Niniel Kimlin
11/18/78 - 5/2/98
Happy Birthday Yena!!
God gave us a gift when you were born.
Our shining star; a light in the dark.
Your smile and your laugh were shining beacons that made the day right.
We always knew that you were special
You had an intangible "something"; a charisma
that made you stand out in a crowd.
You took what life gave you and made it golden.
You never settled but you always strove for the best.
Since you've been gone our days are darker
We miss your laugh and your smile,
Our shining light is gone.
But, we are sure that we will see the light again
And hear your laugh and see your smile.
On that day God will give us a gift again.
Please wait for us Yena; we will all see you again someday.
We love you always,
Mom, Dad, Ernie, David, James and all of your many, many friends.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Nov. 22, 2019