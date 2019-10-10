|
Lorraine A. Kruk
Poughkeepsie, NY - Lorraine A. Kruk, 66 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Kingston Hospital. Lorraine was born and lived most of her life in Brooklyn, NY. She also lived in Austin, Texas for a number of years in the late 70's and was a resident of Dutchess County since 2011. Her lifelong work was as an R.N., receiving her undergraduate degree from Brooklyn College/Downstate Medical Center Nursing School in 1973 and a Masters of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University in 1989. Lorraine worked in pediatrics, emergency rooms, visiting nursing, and nursing homes. She spent her whole life caring and healing people throughout her nursing career.
Lorraine enjoyed traveling especially when she was younger but most of all she was happy sharing a laugh and spending time with family and friends. She especially had fond memories as a youngster of spending time at Breezy Point, Queens with her lifelong childhood friend Fran (Gefken) Waters. Her pride and joy were her niece and nephews and she was thrilled to watch then grow into successful and responsible adults.
Survivors include her brothers, Daniel J. and sister-in-law Mary Kruk and Raymond Kruk and significant other Veronika both of Poughkeepsie, NY, one niece and three nephews. Lorraine was predeceased by a brother Anthony Kruk, Jr.
Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NewYork 12603. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019