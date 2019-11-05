|
Lorraine A. Taylor
Hyde Park - Lorraine A. Taylor, 71 of Hyde Park, NY passed away Monday November 4, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with her loving family by her side. Born on January 25, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, NY she was the daughter of the late Randell Perkins and Mary Smith. She was an assembler at Alpha Laval in Poughkeepsie. She loved bingo, coloring, drawing, painting and doing her puzzles. She loved her dog Rusty.
Besides her parents she was pre-deceased by her husband Robert I. Speed. Survivors include her daughters; Rhonda Taylor and Sherri Jordan; sons Carl Taylor III and Bradford Taylor, granddaughters; Heather Plass (Gary), Jacqueline Daniels (Justin) and Tiffany Daniels along with several other grandchildren and great grandchildren; her niece Cynthia Martinez-Lopez along with host of other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845)452-1840. Other services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent , https://www.americancancerfund.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019