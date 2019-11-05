Services
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine A. Taylor


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine A. Taylor Obituary
Lorraine A. Taylor

Hyde Park - Lorraine A. Taylor, 71 of Hyde Park, NY passed away Monday November 4, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with her loving family by her side. Born on January 25, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, NY she was the daughter of the late Randell Perkins and Mary Smith. She was an assembler at Alpha Laval in Poughkeepsie. She loved bingo, coloring, drawing, painting and doing her puzzles. She loved her dog Rusty.

Besides her parents she was pre-deceased by her husband Robert I. Speed. Survivors include her daughters; Rhonda Taylor and Sherri Jordan; sons Carl Taylor III and Bradford Taylor, granddaughters; Heather Plass (Gary), Jacqueline Daniels (Justin) and Tiffany Daniels along with several other grandchildren and great grandchildren; her niece Cynthia Martinez-Lopez along with host of other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home, Inc. 39 So. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (845)452-1840. Other services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent , https://www.americancancerfund.org

To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -