Lorraine Elizabeth Elia
Memorial services for Lorraine Elizabeth Elia, age 73 will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Mrs. Elia died Sunday August 23, 2020 at Signature Healthcare of Putnam County.
She was born April 5, 1947 in Jersey City, NJ to Elizabeth McGuire Stasiewicz and the late Edward Stasiewicz. She married Vincent Elia in 1969, and they lived in Danbury, CT, before moving to Hopewell Junction, NY, where they lived for 30 years and raised their family. They retired to Yorktown, VA, in 2008.
After earning her RN diploma from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Paterson, NJ, she worked at St. Joseph's Hospital, Danbury Hospital, and Butterfield Hospital (Cold Spring, NY) where she was the ER Head Nurse. She went on to work at the Hopewell Medical Group (Hopewell Junction, NY), Wingate at St. Francis (Beacon, NY), and Wingate at Dutchess (Fishkill, NY). She also worked as an IV Nurse Educator, traveling to nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities throughout New York State.
Lorraine dedicated her life to caring for others, both her patients and her family. She and her husband, Vincent, had been married for nearly 50 years. They adopted their eldest child, Vincent, to start the family they had always wanted, and later had two more children, Marie and Paul. Lorraine was a devoted Catholic. She attended Queen of Peace School in North Arlington, NJ, and all three of her children attended St. Mary Mother of the Church School in Fishkill, NY. Both she and her husband were active members of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Yorktown, VA.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Elia.
She is survived by sons, Paul Elia of Angola, IN and Vincent Elia of Fishkill, NY; and daughter, Marie Elia of Buffalo, NY; sisters Carol (Bob) Faulhaber of Cookeville and Margaret (Richard) Norman of Archer, FL.
