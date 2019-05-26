|
Lorraine F. Steiner
Verbank - Lorraine F. Steiner, 74, a lifelong area resident, passed away at home on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born December 8, 1944 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Charlotte Wolven Robinson. She was a graduate of Arlington High School.
Mrs. Steiner was an Office Manager for Culligan Water (in both Poughkeepsie and Newburgh) for twenty-five years until her retirement.
Lorraine appreciated all of God's beautiful nature, especially butterflies and rainbows. She also enjoyed traveling and loved her "road trips" with Andy, her husband of thirty-two years.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her four children, Robin Hammond and husband, Dan, Steve Schneider and wife, Natalie, Ken Schneider and wife, Cynthia, and Chris Schneider; four grandchildren, Jessie Fitzgerald, Jeff Schneider, Rachel Berk, and Jessica Aliotta; and two great-grandchildren, Irelynn and Rylie Fitzgerald.
A period of visitation will be from 10 am to 12 noon, Tuesday, May 28th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at the Funeral Home with Rev. Dorinda Violante officiating.
Burial will be in the family plot at Verbank Rural Cemetery, 8 North Clove Rd., Verbank.
In lieu of flowers, Lorraine's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019