Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Steiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine F. Steiner


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorraine F. Steiner Obituary
Lorraine F. Steiner

Verbank - Lorraine F. Steiner, 74, a lifelong area resident, passed away at home on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with her family by her side.

Born December 8, 1944 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Charlotte Wolven Robinson. She was a graduate of Arlington High School.

Mrs. Steiner was an Office Manager for Culligan Water (in both Poughkeepsie and Newburgh) for twenty-five years until her retirement.

Lorraine appreciated all of God's beautiful nature, especially butterflies and rainbows. She also enjoyed traveling and loved her "road trips" with Andy, her husband of thirty-two years.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her four children, Robin Hammond and husband, Dan, Steve Schneider and wife, Natalie, Ken Schneider and wife, Cynthia, and Chris Schneider; four grandchildren, Jessie Fitzgerald, Jeff Schneider, Rachel Berk, and Jessica Aliotta; and two great-grandchildren, Irelynn and Rylie Fitzgerald.

A period of visitation will be from 10 am to 12 noon, Tuesday, May 28th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Funeral services will follow at 12 noon at the Funeral Home with Rev. Dorinda Violante officiating.

Burial will be in the family plot at Verbank Rural Cemetery, 8 North Clove Rd., Verbank.

In lieu of flowers, Lorraine's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now