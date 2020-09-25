Lorraine Hackett
Charlotte - Lorraine Marie Hackett (Blanchard), age 81 of Charlotte, NC, peacefully passed away September 14, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Myron and Valida Blanchard. Lorraine loved gardening and flowers. She loved to put puzzles together. A lover of animals, she wouldn't turn a stray away, adopting many animals over the years. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren. Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul; brothers, Ronald Blanchard and James Blanchard; and sister, Dorothy Peterson. She is survived by her children, Keith (Christine), Mary (Frank), and Kevin; grandchildren, Zachary, Grace, and Brennan; and sister, Deborah (Richard) Wong. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bullies-N-Beyond Rescue which can be found on Facebook, PayPal at https://paypal.me/bulliesnbeyondrescue
or Venmo @Bullies-N-Beyond17. Thank you to the employees at Brookdale South Park and Hospice for your care for her. A celebration of life service will be held in the future in Hyde Park, New York.