Louanna Ann Bell



Louanna Ann Bell, age 89, of Highland Michigan died Sunday October 4, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by four children, Laura, John, Richard, Elizabeth, eight grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and 5 sisters. She graduated from Dutchess Community College with a degree in nursing and worked for 20 plus years in the Hudson Valley. She retired and moved to Williamsburg, Ma. then to Highland, MI. to be close to family. She is predeceased by her husband, Laurence, of 57 years and a sister and brother.









