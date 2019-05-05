Services
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Dolfinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis "Toot" Dolfinger


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis "Toot" Dolfinger Obituary
Louis "Toot" Dolfinger

Poughkeepsie - Louis "Toot" Dolfinger, 82, of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home.

Toot was born on November 24, 1936 in Beacon and grew up in Fishkill, the son of the late Louis Dolfinger and Ruby "Mitt" Dolfinger. He was a retired Carpenter. "Tootie", as his friends called him, loved to watch and play sports. His love of sports included bowling and softball. He bowled a perfect score of 300 in 1978 and for softball he was inducted in the Dutchess County Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame in 1991.

He's been married for 60 years to his wife Elizabeth Dolfinger. In addition to his wife, Toot is survived by his son Louis Derek Dolfinger and his wife Sabrina, daughter Joy Dolfinger-Mendez and her husband Jaime; grandchildren Brandon, Vanessa, Justis and Jalena; his brother Edward Dolfinger and wife Pamela; sister Priscilla Exum and her husband James; nephews Kevin, James and Jeffery; niece Lisa.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a memorial service at 12 noon at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

To send the family a personal condolence or for directions, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now