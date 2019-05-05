|
|
Louis "Toot" Dolfinger
Poughkeepsie - Louis "Toot" Dolfinger, 82, of Poughkeepsie, New York, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home.
Toot was born on November 24, 1936 in Beacon and grew up in Fishkill, the son of the late Louis Dolfinger and Ruby "Mitt" Dolfinger. He was a retired Carpenter. "Tootie", as his friends called him, loved to watch and play sports. His love of sports included bowling and softball. He bowled a perfect score of 300 in 1978 and for softball he was inducted in the Dutchess County Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame in 1991.
He's been married for 60 years to his wife Elizabeth Dolfinger. In addition to his wife, Toot is survived by his son Louis Derek Dolfinger and his wife Sabrina, daughter Joy Dolfinger-Mendez and her husband Jaime; grandchildren Brandon, Vanessa, Justis and Jalena; his brother Edward Dolfinger and wife Pamela; sister Priscilla Exum and her husband James; nephews Kevin, James and Jeffery; niece Lisa.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon followed by a memorial service at 12 noon at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 5, 2019